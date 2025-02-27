Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TYL stock opened at $616.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.78, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,525,365 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

