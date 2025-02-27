Promising Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

American Airlines Group, RTX, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Expedia Group are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to the shares issued by companies that operate in the aviation industry, including carriers providing passenger and cargo transport services. They offer investors exposure to the financial performance of these companies, which can be influenced by factors like fuel costs, travel demand, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 18,517,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,295,055. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.90. 2,036,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.54. The company had a trading volume of 675,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.08.

