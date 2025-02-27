Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies specializing in technologies and services designed to protect networks, systems, and data from cyber threats. These companies develop and offer products such as firewalls, encryption, intrusion detection systems, and identity management solutions, playing a crucial role in defending digital infrastructures in an increasingly connected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $15.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.12.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,724. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.92.

