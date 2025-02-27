Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 25th

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory levels of various fertilizer products held by manufacturers, suppliers, or distributors for agricultural use. These stocks are crucial for ensuring a steady supply of essential nutrients for crops, and fluctuations in their levels can significantly influence market prices and farm productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.74. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.83. 648,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day moving average is $250.79. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 4,341,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

