Promising Financial Stocks Worth Watching – February 25th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, and UnitedHealth Group are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares issued by companies operating within the financial sector, including banking, insurance, investment services, and other related industries. These stocks represent a claim on the company’s earnings and assets and are influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic cycles, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,376,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,071,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 33,534,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,112,094. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,880,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,627,613. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $496.13. 2,747,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $507.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.96. 11,933,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,114,766. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $8.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.34. 2,424,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.70.

