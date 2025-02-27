Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Now – February 25th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Blackstone, Prologis, Welltower, and Ventas are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the overall market, often due to innovative products, expanding markets, or disruptive technologies. These companies typically reinvest their earnings back into the business rather than paying dividends, creating potential for substantial capital appreciation but also higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,609. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a market cap of $400.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.11. 2,406,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,848. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $962.41. 297,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,009.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $979.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,642. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,645. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 809,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,950. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $152.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. 1,272,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,188. Ventas has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

