Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Enovix, SolarEdge Technologies, QuantumScape, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the extraction, processing, and production of lithium—a metal crucial for manufacturing rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and various electronic devices. Investors in these stocks often seek exposure to the growing renewable energy and electric vehicle markets, as the demand for lithium is closely linked to these expanding sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.65. 5,033,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,672,756. The stock has a market cap of $475.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,864. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 2,203,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 7,402,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,517,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 5,936,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,801. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.10.

