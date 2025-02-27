Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – February 25th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, GE Vernova, Vertiv, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Danaher are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that produce goods ranging from raw materials and components to finished products for consumers and industries. These stocks often serve as a gauge for industrial health and economic trends, as the performance of manufacturing firms typically reflects broader economic conditions and cyclical consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $190.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,809,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,930,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average of $191.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,246. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,144. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $915.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,050.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.72. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,432. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $470.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.17. 3,059,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,005. The company has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.44. Danaher has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Read More