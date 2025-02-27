Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 25th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop or invest in quantum computing technologies, including hardware, software, and related services. They represent an opportunity for investors to participate in the emerging field of quantum computing, which promises to revolutionize data processing and problem-solving across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 47,192,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,250,469. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. 10,190,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,601,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,718,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,693,641. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,513,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.75.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 348,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AMPG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 283,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,152. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -1.26. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

