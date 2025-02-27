Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, whether through physical storefronts, online platforms, or both. These stocks are particularly influenced by consumer spending, economic conditions, and trends in demand, making them sensitive to shifts in consumer behavior and overall market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $30.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.26. The stock had a trading volume of 95,091,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,935,016. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $965.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.14. 38,755,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,652,160. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $248.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,382,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,770,746. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Featured Stories