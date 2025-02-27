Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Revvity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Revvity Stock Down 0.4 %

RVTY opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

