Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $3,243,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.