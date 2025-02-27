Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

