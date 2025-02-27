Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 28,759 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,403,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,310,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $5,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

