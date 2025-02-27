Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after buying an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,194,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,747,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 25.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after buying an additional 269,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,140,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,734,000 after buying an additional 245,505 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $160.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,772 shares of company stock valued at $49,741,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

