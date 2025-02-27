Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,742,000 after purchasing an additional 575,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 62.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,245,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Snap by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,501 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 498,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,718.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $1,107,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,661.96. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,926. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 2.5 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

