Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKAG. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $42.11 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

