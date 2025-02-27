Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,958 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

