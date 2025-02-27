Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

