Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 12,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TKO opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -380.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 117,769 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

