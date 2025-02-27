SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,782,850.68. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,744,386.82. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

