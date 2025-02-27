SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SI-BONE traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 222.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 428,110 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 758,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 221,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 14.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 358,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $761.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
