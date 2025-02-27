Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,275 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after buying an additional 783,419 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $47,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3,026.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 42.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,459,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,625,000 after acquiring an additional 434,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DocuSign by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,695,000 after purchasing an additional 330,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

