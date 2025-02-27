Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,181 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,651,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,897,000 after buying an additional 2,589,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 245.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 280,936 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 628,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,715 shares during the period. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBHY opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Further Reading

