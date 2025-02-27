Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,343 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 33,875.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,519,977.04. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,159,108 shares of company stock worth $71,721,984. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.