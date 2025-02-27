Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,098 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.64% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,458.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 165,578 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 29.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

