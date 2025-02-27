Sigma Planning Corp Buys 65 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $250.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $225.36 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

