Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ellington Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.08%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Financial

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.