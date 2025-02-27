Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,972,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 995.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $305.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.98. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

