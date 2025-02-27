Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

