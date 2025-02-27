Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $39,687,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $377.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

