Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

