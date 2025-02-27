Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

