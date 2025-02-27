Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 41.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,741,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masimo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,619,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

MASI stock opened at $190.34 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $191.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

