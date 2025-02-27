Sigma Planning Corp Has $552,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.2 %

BNS opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.