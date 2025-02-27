Sigma Planning Corp Has $557,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $706.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $698.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $874.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

