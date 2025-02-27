Sigma Planning Corp Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.