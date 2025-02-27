Sigma Planning Corp Has $578,000 Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atomera were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 279,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Atomera by 28.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 106.81% and a negative net margin of 13,655.55%.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

