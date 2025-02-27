Sigma Planning Corp Has $594,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after acquiring an additional 552,011 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 153,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.