Sigma Planning Corp Has $617,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

