Sigma Planning Corp Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

