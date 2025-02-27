Sigma Planning Corp Has $689,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $40,750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pool
In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Pool Stock Down 0.3 %
POOL stock opened at $347.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.57. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pool
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.