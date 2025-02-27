Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fabrinet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $215.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.52. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $281.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.63.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

