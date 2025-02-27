Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.