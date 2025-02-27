Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,156 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,014 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

