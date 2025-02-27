Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

