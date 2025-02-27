Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $545,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:KNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:KNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Separately, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
KNOV stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68.
