Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $545,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:KNOV)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:KNOVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

KNOV stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:KNOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - November (NYSEARCA:KNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.