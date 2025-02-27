Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 137 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.8 %

CHD stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

