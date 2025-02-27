Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,421 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 1,100.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 524,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vertex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $11,903,390.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,708.80. The trade was a 42.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $30,480,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,513.95. The trade was a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,457 shares of company stock worth $46,160,958 in the last 90 days. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

