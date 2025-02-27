Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,421 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 1,100.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 524,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vertex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $11,903,390.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,708.80. The trade was a 42.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $30,480,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,513.95. The trade was a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,457 shares of company stock worth $46,160,958 in the last 90 days. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERX
Vertex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.