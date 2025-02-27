Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 897 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,612,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,648,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,576,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,035,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FFLC stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

